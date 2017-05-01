Public Television has new season of Iowa Entrepreneur
Season 2 of IPTV's Iowa Entrepreneur premieres May 6 at 6:30 p.m. The 13 new episodes each feature two local Iowa businesses and the stories of how their owners overcame personal and professional struggles to find success. New episodes premiere Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and repeat Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on statewide Iowa Public Television.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16)
|8 hr
|Samebro
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Chilli J
|136
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Apr 3
|Trasker
|13
|Prairieland Chiropractic
|Apr 3
|Internet ToughGuy
|3
|Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Driving Phart
|32
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16)
|May '16
|slick willie expl...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC