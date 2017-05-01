Public Television has new season of Iowa Entrepreneur

Season 2 of IPTV's Iowa Entrepreneur premieres May 6 at 6:30 p.m. The 13 new episodes each feature two local Iowa businesses and the stories of how their owners overcame personal and professional struggles to find success. New episodes premiere Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and repeat Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on statewide Iowa Public Television.

