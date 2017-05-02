Memorial Fund Details for Fallen Deputy Burbridge
Deputy Burbridge, a 12-year veteran of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Department, was shot and killed by an escaped inmate on Monday. he left behind a wife and three children.
