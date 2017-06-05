Man pleads not guilty in deadly Iowa ...

Man pleads not guilty in deadly Iowa jail escape

Wednesday May 24

A man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he killed a sheriff's deputy and wounded another while escaping from an Iowa jail. Online court records say 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty filed the written pleas Tuesday to charges of murder, attempted murder, escape, kidnapping and other crimes.

