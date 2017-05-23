Judge signs off on charges for man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy

A judge has signed off on the charges against a man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy and wounding another while escaping from an Iowa jail. The Pottawattamie County District judge on Friday also scheduled 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty's arraignment hearing for June 19. Authorities say Correa-Carmenaty managed to grab one of the deputies' guns and shoot them before escaping from the Council Bluffs jail.

