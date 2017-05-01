Iowa sheriff's deputy shot during jail escape dies
An Omaha police officer points his rifle in the direction of a vehicle headed eastbound on Cuming Street driven by an inmate who escaped from the Pottawattamie County jail in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and carjacked a Nissan Sentra, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Omaha, Neb. The inmate was captured after crashing the stolen vehicle during a police chase in neighboring Nebraska.
