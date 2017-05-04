Iowa inmate captured after killing deputy during escape

An inmate shot two sheriff's deputies, killing one of them, and escaped from an Iowa jail on Monday before he was recaptured a short time later following a high-speed chase across the state border in Nebraska. Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker said Wesley Williams Correa-Carmenaty, 23, managed to steal a sheriff's deputy's gun after he returned from court and shot the two deputies around 11 a.m. Then Correa-Carmenaty stole the transport van and crashed through a garage door at the Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs, which is just across the Missouri River from Omaha, Nebraska.

