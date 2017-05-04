Iowa inmate captured after killing de...

Iowa inmate captured after killing deputy during escape

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

An inmate shot two sheriff's deputies, killing one of them, and escaped from an Iowa jail on Monday before he was recaptured a short time later following a high-speed chase across the state border in Nebraska. Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker said Wesley Williams Correa-Carmenaty, 23, managed to steal a sheriff's deputy's gun after he returned from court and shot the two deputies around 11 a.m. Then Correa-Carmenaty stole the transport van and crashed through a garage door at the Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs, which is just across the Missouri River from Omaha, Nebraska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another i... May 2 IllegalPondScum 1
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16) May 1 Samebro 2
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 25 Chilli J 136
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) Apr 3 Trasker 13
Prairieland Chiropractic Apr 3 Internet ToughGuy 3
News Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09) Feb '17 Driving Phart 32
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... (Nov '16) Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC