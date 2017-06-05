Iowa Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of an Iowa...
If you are a healthcare worker in Iowa and your employer is overbilling Medicare every day for unwarranted medical procedures or treatments please call us at 866-714-6466" WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 25, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Iowa Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are appealing to an employee of a healthcare provider in Iowa to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for a discussion about potentially very lucrative whistleblower rewards-if their employer is routinely gouging Medicare by forcing patients to undergo medically unnecessary medical treatments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
