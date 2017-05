Highway helpers often the first to provide assistance

WEBVTT SUN.THEY ARE HERE TO SAVE YOUR DAYAND ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS CALL.ELIZABETH: HOPEFULLY IT DOESN'THAPPEN TO YOU BUT WHEN YOU ARESTUCK ON YOUR COMMUTE, THE DOTHAS HIGHWAY HELPERS.>> THEY SHOULD BECAUSE HIGHWAYHEROES BUT I GUESS HIGHWAYHELPER IS CLOSE ENOUGH.>> WE HAVE THREE AREAS AROUNDTHE STATE.THE DES MOINES METRO AREA,COUNCIL BLUFFS, AND CEDAR RAPIDSIOWA CITY.>> THEY KEEP THIS HALF OF THESCREEN IN THE TRAFFIC CENTERDEDICATED TO MONITORING SPOTSWHERE THEY DRIVE AROUND, SCOPINGAND READY TO HELP A COMMUTER ONTHE HIGHWAY.>> IF YOU ARE TRAVELING IN THEDES MOINES AREA AND YOU FINDYOURSELF STRANDED, PULL OVER TOTHE SIDE OF THE ROAD AS FAR ASYOU CAN, STAY IN YOUR VEHICLE,LEAVE YOUR SEATBELT ON, CALLYOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT ANDTHEY CAN DISPATCH HIGHWAY HELPERFOR US.WE HAVE TWO TRUCKS IN THE AREARUNNING FROM 6:00 A.M. TO 7:00P.M. MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY ANDWE RESERVE OUR SERVICE FORSPECIAL ... (more)

