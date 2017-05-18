First Iowa scholarship named for slain Omaha officer awarded
The Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation has awarded the first Kerrie Orozco Memorial Scholarship, named for Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco, who was killed in the line of duty two years ago.
