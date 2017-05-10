Fallen Iowa deputy remembered as a hero

Fallen Iowa deputy remembered as a hero

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

WEBVTT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ITSCAPTION CONTENT AND ACCURACY.VISIT NCICAP.ORG]ALYX: GOOD AFTERNOON EVERYONETHANKS FOR BEING WITH US, I'MALYX SACKS.POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY DEPUTY MARKBURBRIDGE WILL BE LAID TO RESTTHIS AFTERNOON.THEY ISSUED THE END OF WATCHCALL FOR BURBRIDGE THIS MORNINGAT HIS FUNERAL.>> CLARK COUNTY, DEPUTYBURBRIDGE, THERE IS NO ANSWER FROM 7010.DEPUTY MARK BURBRIDGE ANSWEREDHIS FINAL: MAY 1, 2017.DEPUTY BURBRIDGE, YOUR LAWENFORCEMENT BROTHERS AND SISTERSWILL FOREVER WATCH OVER YOURFAMILY.MAY YOU REST IN ETERNAL PEACE.ALYX: BURBRIDGE WAS SHOT ANDKILLED LAST MONDAY WHILE ANINMATE WAS BEING TRANSPORTED TOTHE COUNCIL BLUFFS JAIL AFTERSENTENCING.PASTOR MICHAEL HARVEY SHAREDSEVERAL STORIES ABOUT MARK'SLIFE AT TODAY'S SERVICHE TALKED ABOUT WHAT A GOOFY GUYBURBRIDGE WAS A LOVING FATHER,HUSBAND AND FRIEND.MARK'S CHILDREN ALSO SHAREDTOUCHING STORIES ABOUT THEIRFATHER.>> I LOVE YOU DAD.A ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another i... May 2 IllegalPondScum 1
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16) May 1 Samebro 2
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 25 Chilli J 136
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Trasker 13
Prairieland Chiropractic Apr '17 Internet ToughGuy 3
News Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09) Feb '17 Driving Phart 32
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... (Nov '16) Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC