Fallen Iowa deputy remembered as a hero

ALYX: GOOD AFTERNOON EVERYONETHANKS FOR BEING WITH US, I'MALYX SACKS.POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY DEPUTY MARKBURBRIDGE WILL BE LAID TO RESTTHIS AFTERNOON.THEY ISSUED THE END OF WATCHCALL FOR BURBRIDGE THIS MORNINGAT HIS FUNERAL.>> CLARK COUNTY, DEPUTYBURBRIDGE, THERE IS NO ANSWER FROM 7010.DEPUTY MARK BURBRIDGE ANSWEREDHIS FINAL: MAY 1, 2017.DEPUTY BURBRIDGE, YOUR LAWENFORCEMENT BROTHERS AND SISTERSWILL FOREVER WATCH OVER YOURFAMILY.MAY YOU REST IN ETERNAL PEACE.ALYX: BURBRIDGE WAS SHOT ANDKILLED LAST MONDAY WHILE ANINMATE WAS BEING TRANSPORTED TOTHE COUNCIL BLUFFS JAIL AFTERSENTENCING.PASTOR MICHAEL HARVEY SHAREDSEVERAL STORIES ABOUT MARK'SLIFE AT TODAY'S SERVICHE TALKED ABOUT WHAT A GOOFY GUYBURBRIDGE WAS A LOVING FATHER,HUSBAND AND FRIEND.MARK'S CHILDREN ALSO SHAREDTOUCHING STORIES ABOUT THEIRFATHER.>> I LOVE YOU DAD.

