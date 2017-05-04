Fallen deputy is 'hero' to struggling teen
An Iowa teen who's had a run-in with the law before says Deputy Mark Burbridge saved his life. Deputy Burbridge was shot and killed during an escape attempt at the courthouse in Pottowattamie County, Iowa earlier this week.
