Down the Memory Hole: Living in Trump's United States of Amnesia
Presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a magazine cover featuring himself while at a campaign stop at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. see what the old climate change portal of the Obama era looked like.
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another i...
|May '17
|IllegalPondScum
|1
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Samebro
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Chilli J
|136
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Trasker
|13
|Prairieland Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Internet ToughGuy
|3
|Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Driving Phart
|32
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
