Deputy, man shot in jail escape released from hospital
A Pottawattamie County Sheriff's deputy and a motorist injured in shootings authorities say was carried out by an escaped jail inmate have been discharged from the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another i...
|May 2
|IllegalPondScum
|1
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16)
|May 1
|Samebro
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Chilli J
|136
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Trasker
|13
|Prairieland Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Internet ToughGuy
|3
|Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Driving Phart
|32
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC