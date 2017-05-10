Court Documents: Accused Killer Broke...

Court Documents: Accused Killer Broke Free From Shackles Before Killing Deputy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: WHO-TV

Court documents released this week paint a new picture of what happened in the minutes and moments before a Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy was shot and killed earlier this month. Deputy Mark Burbridge was transporting two prisoners from court back to the county jail on May 1st when one of the prisoners, Wesley Correa Carmenaty, allegedly attacked Burbridge, stole his weapon and shot him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another i... May 2 IllegalPondScum 1
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16) May 1 Samebro 2
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 25 Chilli J 136
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Trasker 13
Prairieland Chiropractic Apr '17 Internet ToughGuy 3
News Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09) Feb '17 Driving Phart 32
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... (Nov '16) Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,318 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC