Court Documents: Accused Killer Broke Free From Shackles Before Killing Deputy

Court documents released this week paint a new picture of what happened in the minutes and moments before a Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy was shot and killed earlier this month. Deputy Mark Burbridge was transporting two prisoners from court back to the county jail on May 1st when one of the prisoners, Wesley Correa Carmenaty, allegedly attacked Burbridge, stole his weapon and shot him.

