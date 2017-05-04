Council Bluffs Murder Suspect to Be Transferred to Woodbury County Jail

The suspect accused of the murder of a Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy will soon be housed in the Woodbury County Jail. Sheriff Dave Drew confirms that Wesley Correa-Carmenaty is being transferred to the jail after waiving extradition to Iowa in an Omaha court hearing Thursday: Drew says it makes sense to transfer the prisoner away from the jail where he allegedly fatally shot Deputy Mark Burbridge and wounded Deputy Pat Morgan in his jailbreak attempt: Matthew Wilber, the head prosecutor for Iowa's Pottawattamie County, says officials will likely wait until after the slain deputy's funeral on Monday to retrieve Correa-Carmenaty.

