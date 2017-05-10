Community stands as one for fallen deputy
Bagpipes and a drum corps led the casket of Pottawattamie County, Iowa Deputy Mark Burbridge down the aisle of saluting law enforcement officers in Council Bluffs Monday morning. Deputy Burbridge's family followed the emotional entrance and beginning of the memorial service on Monday.
