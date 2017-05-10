Children share stories of Iowa dad, a deputy slain on duty
Members of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's office salute as the casket of Pottawattamie County sheriff's deputy Mark Burbridge is escorted from his funeral Monday,May 8, 2017, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Burbridge was killed Monday, May 1, 2017, during a jail escape in Council Bluffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another i...
|May 2
|IllegalPondScum
|1
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16)
|May 1
|Samebro
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Chilli J
|136
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Trasker
|13
|Prairieland Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Internet ToughGuy
|3
|Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Driving Phart
|32
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC