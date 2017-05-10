Children share stories of Iowa dad, a...

Children share stories of Iowa dad, a deputy slain on duty

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Members of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's office salute as the casket of Pottawattamie County sheriff's deputy Mark Burbridge is escorted from his funeral Monday,May 8, 2017, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Burbridge was killed Monday, May 1, 2017, during a jail escape in Council Bluffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another i... May 2 IllegalPondScum 1
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16) May 1 Samebro 2
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 25 Chilli J 136
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Trasker 13
Prairieland Chiropractic Apr '17 Internet ToughGuy 3
News Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09) Feb '17 Driving Phart 32
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... (Nov '16) Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC