Buried by vacation emails? Don't read them, delete them, expert says Buried by vacation emails? Don't read them, delete them, expert says. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/nation-now/2017/05/04/buried-vacation-emails-dont-read-them/310535001/ Rey Junco is an associate professor of education and human computer interaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.