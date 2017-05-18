Branstad makes final tour of Iowa as governor
As Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad sat in front of 60 people in an auditorium at the Cherokee Mental Health Institute on Tuesday, he smiled as his biography was read as part of his introduction. Branstad put his hand over his heart as two Cherokee Washington High School girls sang "The Star Spangled Banner."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another i...
|May 2
|IllegalPondScum
|1
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16)
|May 1
|Samebro
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Chilli J
|136
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|Trasker
|13
|Prairieland Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Internet ToughGuy
|3
|Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Driving Phart
|32
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC