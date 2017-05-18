Branstad makes final tour of Iowa as ...

Branstad makes final tour of Iowa as governor

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Fairfield Ledger

As Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad sat in front of 60 people in an auditorium at the Cherokee Mental Health Institute on Tuesday, he smiled as his biography was read as part of his introduction. Branstad put his hand over his heart as two Cherokee Washington High School girls sang "The Star Spangled Banner."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another i... May 2 IllegalPondScum 1
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16) May 1 Samebro 2
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 25 Chilli J 136
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Trasker 13
Prairieland Chiropractic Apr '17 Internet ToughGuy 3
News Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09) Feb '17 Driving Phart 32
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... (Nov '16) Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,473 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC