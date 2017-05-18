Arraignment set for man charged in deadly Iowa jail escape
A judge has signed off on the charges against a man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy and wounding another while escaping from an Iowa jail. The Pottawattamie County District judge on Friday also scheduled 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty's arraignment hearing for June 19. Authorities say Correa-Carmenaty had just been sentenced on May 1 to 45 years in prison in an unrelated murder case when he managed to grab one of the deputies' guns while being transferred to a Council Bluffs jail.
