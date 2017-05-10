$10M bail set for man accused of killing Iowa deputy
Claudia Falk places a flag at a memorial for fallen Pottawattamie County deputy Mark Burbridge Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Nebraska prosecutors levied a barrage of charges Tuesday against an inmate accused of killing a sheriff's deputy and injuring another as he escaped a western Iowa jail and fled to Omaha in a stolen jail van, but said the real hope is to have the inmate quickly extradited to Iowa to face more serious charges there.
