Prosecutor: Gun Play Led to Omaha Shooting Death of Iowa Man
A Douglas County prosecutor says gun play seems to have led to the death of a 20-year-old western Iowa man in Omaha, and two men have been arrested. Police say 20-year-old Scott Evans, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was found dead early Sunday inside a home in north Omaha home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Chilli J
|134
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|21 hr
|Trasker
|13
|Prairieland Chiropractic
|22 hr
|Internet ToughGuy
|3
|Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Driving Phart
|32
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ijustmovedherbro
|1
|The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16)
|May '16
|slick willie expl...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC