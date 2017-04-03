Prosecutor: Gun play led to Omaha sho...

Prosecutor: Gun play led to Omaha shooting death of Iowa man

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

A Douglas County prosecutor says gun play seems to have led to the death of a 20-year-old western Iowa man in Omaha, and two men have been arrested. Police say 20-year-old Scott Evans, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was found dead early Sunday inside a home in north Omaha home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) 10 hr Chilli J 134
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) 21 hr Trasker 13
Prairieland Chiropractic 22 hr Internet ToughGuy 3
News Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09) Feb '17 Driving Phart 32
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ijustmovedherbro 1
News The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16) May '16 slick willie expl... 3
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC