Payless will close hundreds of stores...

Payless will close hundreds of stores after filing for bankruptcy

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: KCRG

On April 4, Payless' North American entities filed for Chapter 11 petitions in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. As the company is restructured, close to 400 stores will be closed immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 4 Chilli J 134
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) Apr 3 Trasker 13
Prairieland Chiropractic Apr 3 Internet ToughGuy 3
News Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09) Feb '17 Driving Phart 32
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ijustmovedherbro 1
News The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16) May '16 slick willie expl... 3
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,442 • Total comments across all topics: 280,231,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC