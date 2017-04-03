More
Department store operator Gordmans filed for bankruptcy protection in March and planned to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores. The stores that are staying open in Iowa include: Davenport, Des Moines, Waterloo, Sioux City, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, and Council Bluffs.
