McKibben to seek Iowa Board of Regents presidency

Regent Larry McKibben says he's seeking to become the next president of the Iowa Board of Regents starting May 1. McKibben said at a board meeting in Council Bluffs on Thursday that he will campaign to replace President Bruce Rastetter, who is leaving the board when his term expires April 30. The board, which governs the state's three public universities, plans to hold a special meeting to pick new leadership. The board's president pro tem, Katie Mulholland, is also leaving the board.

