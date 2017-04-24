Man who stole drugs while working at ...

Man who stole drugs while working at pharmacy gets probation

A Nebraska man has been given two years of probation for stealing prescription painkillers while working at a pharmacy in Council Bluffs. Court records show 24-year-old Justin Gardner, of Omaha, pleaded guilty Monday to possession for sale.

