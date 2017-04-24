Iowa pet owner says pit bull killed his Chihuahua
The search is on for a pit bull in Council Bluffs after a pet owner said the dog killed his Chihuahua. "He had her entire head in his mouth and there was nothing I could do," said Jim Kramer, the owner of the Chihuahua.
