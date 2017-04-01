Iowa Mother Arrested After Crash Leaves Son Critically Hurt
A 22-year-old western Iowa woman has been arrested following a crash in Omaha that left her young son critically injured. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the crash happened late Thursday night on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prairieland Chiropractic
|Mar 9
|Debbie
|2
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|CodeTaIker
|10
|Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Driving Phart
|32
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Gurly4054
|130
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a...
|Oct '16
|Ijustmovedherbro
|1
|The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16)
|May '16
|slick willie expl...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC