How fights over Trump have led evangelicals to leave their churches

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Pastor Joshua Nink, right, prays for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as his wife, Melania, watches after a Sunday service at First Christian Church, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in January 2016. The 2016 presidential contest highlighted just how deeply divided the United States is over both politics and religion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.