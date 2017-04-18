Council Bluffs-Based 3rd Degree Screening Joins American Staffing Association
3rd Degree Screening helps companies of all size obtain legal, compliant and comprehensive background checks, including drug, alcohol and substance testing. With over 8,000 clinic locations, they are the premiere purveyor of drug screening -- having made a name for themselves by offering fully-integrated, nationwide employee drug testing.
