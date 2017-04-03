Western Iowa Woman Accused Of Stealing $20Ka
A Council Bluffs woman has been arrested and charged after being accused of stealing more than $20,000 from her employer. The Daily Nonpareil reports that 22-year-old Sierra Scheid was arrested Thursday afternoon at Bed Bath & Beyond in Council Bluffs after being confronted by a regional investigator for the business.
