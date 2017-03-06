Wanatee to Be Sentenced April 14TH
A SENTENCING DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR ELIAS WANATEE OF SIOUX CITY, WHO WAS CONVICTED OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER LAST FRIDAY BY A POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY JURY IN COUNCIL BLUFFS. WANATEE FACES UP TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER BEING FOUND GUILTY IN THE FATAL FEBRUARY, 2016 STABBING OF 50 YEAR OLD VERNON MACE OUTSIDE OF A HOME ON WEST FIRST STREET.
