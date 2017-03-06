Wanatee to Be Sentenced April 14TH

Wanatee to Be Sentenced April 14TH

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: KSCJ-AM Sioux City

A SENTENCING DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR ELIAS WANATEE OF SIOUX CITY, WHO WAS CONVICTED OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER LAST FRIDAY BY A POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY JURY IN COUNCIL BLUFFS. WANATEE FACES UP TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER BEING FOUND GUILTY IN THE FATAL FEBRUARY, 2016 STABBING OF 50 YEAR OLD VERNON MACE OUTSIDE OF A HOME ON WEST FIRST STREET.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prairieland Chiropractic Thu Debbie 2
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) Feb 17 CodeTaIker 10
News Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09) Feb '17 Driving Phart 32
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job Oct '16 Gurly4054 130
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... Oct '16 Ijustmovedherbro 1
News The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16) May '16 slick willie expl... 3
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,472,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC