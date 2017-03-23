Police: Woman embezzled more than $1.2M and lost it gambling
Police said an Omaha woman embezzled more than $1.2 million from her employer and blew it gambling at casinos. Annie Carbullido, 79, pleaded no contest Tuesday to two counts of theft by deception and two counts of tax evasion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prairieland Chiropractic
|Mar 9
|Debbie
|2
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|CodeTaIker
|10
|Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Driving Phart
|32
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job
|Oct '16
|Gurly4054
|130
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a...
|Oct '16
|Ijustmovedherbro
|1
|The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16)
|May '16
|slick willie expl...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC