Police: Woman embezzled more than $1.2M and lost it gambling

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Hawk Eye

Police said an Omaha woman embezzled more than $1.2 million from her employer and blew it gambling at casinos. Annie Carbullido, 79, pleaded no contest Tuesday to two counts of theft by deception and two counts of tax evasion.

