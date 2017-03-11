'Planned Parenthood carried out her w...

'Planned Parenthood carried out her wicked vision for these many years'

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Marvin Naegele 62 of Walnut Iowa left and Lon Schroeder 61 of Council Bluffs hold protest signs during a protest on Saturday Feb. 11 2017 in Council Bluffs Iowa. Rallies aimed at urging Congress and President Donald Trump to end federal funding Susan Yolen, vice president of public policy and advocacy for Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, said the agency's services end up saving money in the long run, and that increased access to contraception made available through the Affordable Care Act had led to a decline in the teen birth rate and a reduction in abortions in CT.

Council Bluffs, IA

