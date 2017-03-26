One Year Anniversary of Des Moines Po...

One Year Anniversary of Des Moines Police Officers' Deaths

Sunday Mar 26

Sunday marks one year since two Des Moines police officers were killed by a drunk driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 80. Officers Carlos Puente-Morales and Susan Farrell were transporting a prisoner from Council Bluffs to Des Moines overnight when their car was struck head-on. Police say 25-year-old Benjamin Beary was behind the wheel traveling westbound--going the wrong direction--on I-80 near mile marker 117; this is near the Grand Prairie Parkway interchange near Waukee.

