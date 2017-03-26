One Year Anniversary of Des Moines Police Officers' Deaths

Sunday marks one year since two Des Moines police officers were killed by a drunk driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 80. Officers Carlos Puente-Morales and Susan Farrell were transporting a prisoner from Council Bluffs to Des Moines overnight when their car was struck head-on. Police say 25-year-old Benjamin Beary was behind the wheel traveling westbound--going the wrong direction--on I-80 near mile marker 117; this is near the Grand Prairie Parkway interchange near Waukee.

