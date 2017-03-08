Jury convicts Sioux City man of murde...

Jury convicts Sioux City man of murder in fatal stabbing

A Sioux City man has been found guilty of second-degree murder. The Daily Nonpareil reports that a Pottawattamie County jury found 48-year-old Elias Wanatee, of Sioux City, guilty Friday after eight hours of deliberation.

