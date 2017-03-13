JBS To Acquire Pork Processing Compan...

JBS To Acquire Pork Processing Company Plumrose USA

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Agri Marketing

JBS TO ACQUIRE PORK PROCESSING COMPANY PLUMROSE USA Mar. 20, 2017 Danish Crown news release sent via GlobeNewswire JBS USA today announced a definitive share purchase agreement with Danish Crown A/S to acquire the company's U.S.-based bacon, ham and deli meat business, Plumrose USA, for $230 million . It is anticipated that the proposed transaction would close during the second quarter of 2017, subject to regulatory review and approval, and customary closing conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prairieland Chiropractic Mar 9 Debbie 2
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) Feb 17 CodeTaIker 10
News Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09) Feb '17 Driving Phart 32
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job Oct '16 Gurly4054 130
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... Oct '16 Ijustmovedherbro 1
News The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16) May '16 slick willie expl... 3
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,588 • Total comments across all topics: 279,679,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC