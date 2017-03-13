JBS To Acquire Pork Processing Company Plumrose USA
JBS TO ACQUIRE PORK PROCESSING COMPANY PLUMROSE USA Mar. 20, 2017 Danish Crown news release sent via GlobeNewswire JBS USA today announced a definitive share purchase agreement with Danish Crown A/S to acquire the company's U.S.-based bacon, ham and deli meat business, Plumrose USA, for $230 million . It is anticipated that the proposed transaction would close during the second quarter of 2017, subject to regulatory review and approval, and customary closing conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prairieland Chiropractic
|Mar 9
|Debbie
|2
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Feb 17
|CodeTaIker
|10
|Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Driving Phart
|32
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job
|Oct '16
|Gurly4054
|130
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a...
|Oct '16
|Ijustmovedherbro
|1
|The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16)
|May '16
|slick willie expl...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC