JBS TO ACQUIRE PORK PROCESSING COMPANY PLUMROSE USA Mar. 20, 2017 Danish Crown news release sent via GlobeNewswire JBS USA today announced a definitive share purchase agreement with Danish Crown A/S to acquire the company's U.S.-based bacon, ham and deli meat business, Plumrose USA, for $230 million . It is anticipated that the proposed transaction would close during the second quarter of 2017, subject to regulatory review and approval, and customary closing conditions.

