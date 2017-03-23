Iowa Senate rejects ban on traffic ca...

Iowa Senate rejects ban on traffic cameras, backs new rules

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

The Iowa Senate has approved a bill that would impose new rules for traffic enforcement cameras, but lawmakers rejected a proposed ban on the devices. The Des Moines Register reports the Senate approved the bill Wednesday night after amending it to retain the cameras and impose the new rules.

