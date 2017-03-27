Iowa Premium treatment plant receives Grand Place Award
Three HDR projects have been recognized by American Council of Engineering Companies of Iowa in its 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards competition. The Iowa Premium Wastewater Treatment Plant received the Grand Place Award in the Water and Wastewater Category.
