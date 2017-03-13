Iowa nixes - outdated' unattended veh...

Iowa nixes - outdated' unattended vehicle bill

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Fairfield Ledger

Gov. Terry Branstad has been given a chance to move a long-standing provision of the Iowa Code into the 21st Century. Members of the Iowa Senate voted 49-0 Wednesday to send the six-term GOP governor a House-passed bill to strike a 103-year-old law that currently makes it illegal to leave a vehicle unattended with its engine running while parked on the street or public property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prairieland Chiropractic Mar 9 Debbie 2
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) Feb 17 CodeTaIker 10
News Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09) Feb '17 Driving Phart 32
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job Oct '16 Gurly4054 130
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... Oct '16 Ijustmovedherbro 1
News The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16) May '16 slick willie expl... 3
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,944 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC