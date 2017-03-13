Iowa nixes - outdated' unattended vehicle bill
Gov. Terry Branstad has been given a chance to move a long-standing provision of the Iowa Code into the 21st Century. Members of the Iowa Senate voted 49-0 Wednesday to send the six-term GOP governor a House-passed bill to strike a 103-year-old law that currently makes it illegal to leave a vehicle unattended with its engine running while parked on the street or public property.
