Iowa nixes - outdated' unattended vehicle bill

Gov. Terry Branstad has been given a chance to move a long-standing provision of the Iowa Code into the 21st Century. Members of the Iowa Senate voted 49-0 Wednesday to send the six-term GOP governor a House-passed bill to strike a 103-year-old law that currently makes it illegal to leave a vehicle unattended with its engine running while parked on the street or public property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.