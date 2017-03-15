Free Cooling Inspires Google Data Cen...

Free Cooling Inspires Google Data Center Murals in Dublin

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Data Center Knowledge

The largest of several murals that grace the walls of the Google data center in Dublin, Ireland, depicts a girl struggling to hold on to four air balloons as strong wind tries to rip them from her hands. Fuchsia MacAree, the local illustrator Google commissioned to beautify what was until recently a boring grey warehouse building, drew inspiration for this particular mural by the concept of free cooling, or using cool outside air instead of energy-guzzling mechanical chillers to cool the computing equipment inside.

