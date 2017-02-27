Council Bluffs school board votes to keep school open
An education board has delighted residents of the small city of Crescent by voting to keep the community's elementary school open despite a recommendation by the superintendent that it be closed as a cost-saving move due to declining enrollment. The Daily Nonpareil reports the Council Bluffs Board of Education voted 5-2 on Tuesday night to keep Crescent Elementary School open.
