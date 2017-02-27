Council Bluffs school board votes to ...

Council Bluffs school board votes to keep school open

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

An education board has delighted residents of the small city of Crescent by voting to keep the community's elementary school open despite a recommendation by the superintendent that it be closed as a cost-saving move due to declining enrollment. The Daily Nonpareil reports the Council Bluffs Board of Education voted 5-2 on Tuesday night to keep Crescent Elementary School open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) Feb 17 CodeTaIker 10
News Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09) Feb 6 Driving Phart 32
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job Oct '16 Gurly4054 130
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... Oct '16 Ijustmovedherbro 1
News The struggle with 'sanctuary cities' in Iowa (Feb '16) May '16 slick willie expl... 3
News Trump Is a Sore Winner, Imagine Him as a Loser (Jan '16) Feb '16 Golf Foxtrot Yankee 2
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,922 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC