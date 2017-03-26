Animal Clinic of Council Bluffs and Glenwood Veterinary Clinic Offer Stem Cell Therapy for Pets
MediVet stem cell therapy, offered at Animal Clinic of Council Bluffs and Glenwood Veterinary Clinic, provides pets and owners with a way to address health concerns in cats and dogs. Pet owners can address conditions such as arthritis, fracture, soft tissue damage and more with advanced stem cell therapy.
