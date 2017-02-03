Wanatee retrial to be moved
The retrial of a man charged with first-degree murder in Sioux City will now take place outside of Woodbury County. Elias Wanatee is charged with the murder of stabbing death of Vernon Mace.
Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
