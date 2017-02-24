Wanatee Retrial Begins Monday in Council Bluffs

Jury selection in the retrial of Elias Wanatee of Sioux City on a charge of first degree murder will begin Monday in Council Bluffs. Judge Duane Hoffmeyer issued a change of venue order to move the trial to Pottawattamie County following a mistrial in the case last December when a Woodbury County jury failed to reach a verdict in the trial of Wanatee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.