Wanatee Re-Trial to Take Place in Council Bluffs
Judge Duane Hoffmeyer issued the change of venue order Monday afternoon to move the trial from Woodbury to Pottawattamie County beginning February 27th at 9am. The judge declared a mistrial in the case back in December when a Woodbury County jury failed to reach a verdict in the trial of Wanatee.
