Small groups rally at Planned Parenthoods in Iowa, Nebraska

Saturday Feb 11

About two dozen people showed up Saturday to protest outside of Council Bluffs' Planned Parenthood clinic, carrying the same message as their counterparts nationwide: Cut off government payments to the organization. There weren't any counter-protesters defending Planned Parenthood outside the clinic in this deeply conservative western Iowa City, unlike protests in some other parts of the country in which anti-Planned Parenthood protesters were far outnumbered by supporters of the group.

