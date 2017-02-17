Palfinger Divests Service Body Business In North America
The Palfinger Group announced a purchase agreement was executed with the Reading Truck Group to transfer the service body distribution and upfitting business at four locations. Reading Truck Group will assume the customer commitments and specified assets at four PalFleet sites: Council Bluffs, Iowa; Indianapolis, Indiana; Louisville, Kentucky and Nashville, Tennessee.
