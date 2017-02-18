Omaha Works to Boost Activities by th...

Omaha Works to Boost Activities by the Missouri River

A group associated with the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce has hired a director to focus on boosting activities near the Missouri River. Former Lincoln Railyard employee Rachel Halbmaier began Monday at the Missouri River Commons initiative, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

